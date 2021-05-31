Ghanaian Players who won titles in the 2020/21 football season

Mohammed Kudus

The 2020/2021 season will definitely be a season to remember for some Ghanaian players abroad as they managed to cap off the season with some bit of silverware.

Here’s a list of Ghanaian players who went home with winners medal following the closure of the season:



Mohammed Kudus- Ajax (Netherlands)



Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus won the double in his debut season with Dutch Giants Ajax.



Kudus walked home with the Eredivise title as well the Dutch Cup and the two trophies were the youngster’s first career laurels having made the switch from Nordsjaelland to Ajax.



The 20-year-old made 17 appearances in the just-ended campaign scoring four goals and registering three assists.



Bernard Tekpetey- Ludogorets (Bulgaria)



Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey won his first career title with Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad in the just-ended season.

Tekpetey joined the Bulgarian side on a two-year loan deal from Schalke in the summer and made 22 appearances for the Bulgarian Champions in the run-up to winning the league title.



Baba Rahman- PAOK (Greece)



Baba Rahman in his short spell with PAOK has clinched his first major trophy in Greece as his side PAOK Thessaloniki beat giants Olympiakos 2-1 in the Greek cup final on Saturday.



The on-loan Chelsea left-back made 17 appearances for PAOK in all competitions as they finished the season as Greek Cup Champions.



Bernard Mensah- Besiktas (Turkey)



Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah clinched both the Turkish Super League title and Turkish Cup with Besiktas this season.



The Kayserispor midfielder on-loan played a key role to help the Turkish giant win the titles.

The 26-year-old made 31 Super Lig appearances, scoring 4 goals.



Daniel Amartey- Leicester City (England)



The Black Stars defender joined an elite class of Ghanaians to have won silverware in England after winning the FA Cup with Leicester.



The Ghana international was an unused substitute in the Foxes’ triumph but managed to grab the headlines with his post-game celebrations which involved hurling the Chelsea pendant to the floor.



An act which many saw as disrespectful.



However, Amartey’s FA Cup medal means he joins Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Kevin Prince Boateng as Ghanaian players to have won the FA Cup.



Thomas Partey- La Liga Champion with Atletico Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is eligible to receive a Spanish La Liga winners’ medal after his former club Atletico Madrid clinched the title in Spain.



Partey started the season with Diego Simeone’s side and made three appearances in La Liga before his high-profile move to the Emirates, thus earning the right to be called a La Liga Champion.



This will be Partey’s first league medal after being part of the Atletic squad that emerged as runners-up in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons.



Tariqe Fosu – Brentford



Ghana Winger Tariqe Fosu will be playing in the Premier League next season after Brentford won the Championship Playoff finals.



Fosu was an unused substitute in the final at Wembley but made 39 appearances and scored 4 goals as the Bees managed to end their 74-year spell outside topflight football.



David Accam – Hammarby IF

Ghanaian forward David Accam won the Swedish Cup with his new club Hammarby IF having joined the Swedish side during the January transfer window.



Accam came on in the second half of the Swedish Cup and successfully converted his penalty during the shootout as Hammarby emerged winners 5-4 on penalties.



Joachim Adukor – FK Sarajevo



Ghanaian midfielder Joachim Adukor won the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Cup with FK Sarajevo after they defeated FK Borac 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday night.



Joachim Adukor has been one of Sarajevo’s top performers this season making 14 appearances in the league for FK Sarajevo.