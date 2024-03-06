Ghanaian Super Bowl winner Boye-Doe arrives for holidays

Ekow Boye-Doe with his parents at the airport

American National Football League (NFL) star Ekow Boye-Doe has arrived in Ghana for the holidays.

The Super Bowl LVII winner arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, to a rousing welcome by his family, friends, loved ones, and some fans.



Addressing the media at the airport about being back in Ghana after some 21 years in the United States of America, the 24-year-old said this moment fills him with pride.



“I am just a kid from Accra, Ghana, who moved to the States for better opportunities, and it all paid off. I am glad and honoured to be back in my country, and I just can’t wait to see what it’s like meeting the entire family,” he said.



His arrival coincides with Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebrations, and according to the star, his return to Ghana could not have been any better.



“It’s crazy how that worked out. I couldn’t have asked for a better day to be back than Ghana’s Independence Day. I can’t wait to celebrate with all of my family,” he said.

On what he will be engaged in during his time in Ghana, Boye-Doe shared his hopes of connecting with his roots, engaging, and motivating Ghanaian children and also sharing his experience with them.



“I know that I will be talking to some younger kids, trying to give them a message, talking about my career… and of course spending time with my family,” he said.



He revealed that he also intends to give back to society during his time in Ghana.



On February 11, 2024, Boye-Doe made history as the fourth Ghanaian to win the Super Bowl title after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, clinched victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.