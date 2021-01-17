Ghanaian athlete Benjamin Azamati makes 60-metre record

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has gotten off to a great start in 2021 by breaking into Ghana’s 60-metre all-time runners list.

Azamati clocked 6.60second in the first round of the Corky Classic which has propelled him into the top ten of Ghana’s all-time 60m list.



The time chalked by Azamati is the first in the round and has sent him to the next stage of the race.



It also means the former University of Ghana student has improved on his personal best, which is an indication of progress by the athlete.



Azamati who is regarded as one of Ghana’s fastest sprinters has a lofty dream of winning an Olympic gold medal for Ghana.

In an interview with GhanaWeb last year, he disclosed that like every good athlete, medaling gold at the Olympics will be dream come true for him.



“I am a professional runner and that is what I am working towards. In the next four to five years people will have to prepare to see me get to the top . I don’t know how it will feel winning the Olympic Games but is something I hope to achieve”, he told GhanaWeb.



With the Tokyo Olympic Games set for this year, Azamati’s dream is to qualify and represent Ghana at the world’s sports festival.