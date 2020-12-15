Ghanaian athlete Martha Bissah wants Ghana Athletics Association investigated

Ghanaian athlete Martha Bissah

Youth Olympics Gold winning medalist, Martha Bissah, has called on the President of Ghana to investigate the Ghana Athletics Association and other Association’s linked to athletics in Ghana.

Martha Bissah was suspended indefinitely by the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) for indiscipline and bringing the name of the association into disrepute.



According to her, The Ghana Athletics Association careless about athletes who travel outside the country and that has affected their relationship with them.



“If you look at most of the athletes, even when they travel, they have good relationship with their leaders, they constantly check up on their athletes because every athlete is an assert of the nation, so the leaders will want to know the well-being of the athletes but I don’t have that with the Ghana Athletics Association."



“We don’t have any good relationship as an athlete and them being officials, I don’t know their relationship with the other athletes but for me, nobody has a good relationship with me,” she said in an interview with 3Sports.



Despite winning gold at the Youth Olympics in 2014, Martha Bissah disclosed that she knows nothing about the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah and will want the President to investigate them.

“I haven’t heard from him, this is my first time hearing his name as the head of the Ghana Olympics Committee because I don’t know nothing about him."



“Yes I love Ghana, it is my country, my family, my friends and loved one’s are in Ghana so I’m proud to be a Ghanaian but it will depend, as time goes on, trust me, I love running for Ghana but something has to be done in that Association (GAA) and I urge the President of Ghana to do something about that."



“If he is listening or watching, I really want President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo Addo to investigate the Association and know what is going and put things in place, so that Athletics can come back to Ghana again."



“I love practising, I practice everyday, as we are speaking now, I will go and practice when we are done because that is what will take me to where I want to be."