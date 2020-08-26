Sports News

Ghanaian athletes failing due to lack of competitions - Eric Nkansah

Former Ghanaian Athlete, Eric Nkansah

Former Ghanaian Athlete, Eric Nkansah says government needs to organize more competitions for athletes to participate in to help them better their timing and skills.

According to him, lack of competitions for athletes has hindered a lot of Ghanaian athletes from competing at the highest level.



Speaking on Happy 98.9FM’s “Where are they program”, on Happy Sports, he explained that during their time, athletes were able to compete at the highest level and win medals because there was abundance of competitions for them to participate in”.



“I will plead with the government to organize more competitions for the athletes. The more the competitions, the more the athletes perform better with their timing”.



“It will not make sense to just organize two competitions in the whole year and expect athletes to be perform better in the rankings”.

“During our time, training and competitions were very intensive and we had a lot of competitions to participate in”.



“There were so many Ghanaian athletes in the World Rankings so competition was intense back then. I even feared for the local athletes here in Ghana because if you relax they might overtake you”.



The 4×100 meters record holder also lauded government’s effort to construct the 10 multi-purpose Youth and Sports Centers across the country which he claims will help unearth a lot of talents.



Nkansah currently resides in the USA and has a coaching certificate in athletics.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.