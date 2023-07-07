Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah signs for Polish champions Raków Częstochowa

Yaw Yeboah

Poland champions Raków Częstochowa have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward John Yeboah after his stint at Śląsk Wrocław last season.

The transfer is a permanent move, and Yeboah's contract with Raków will be in effect until June 30, 2026.



The German-born Ghanaian spent last season at Śląsk Wrocław where he featured in 32 games, scoring 10 goals and provided two assists.



Yeboah's football journey began in the youth teams of SV Rönneburg, FC Türkiye Wilhelmsburg, and Wolfsburg, where he honed his skills and developed as a player.



He made three appearances for Wolfsburg's first team, marking his debut in a Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

Following his time in Germany, Yeboah ventured to the Netherlands in pursuit of new challenges. In 2019, he was loaned to VVV Venlo, where he gained valuable playing time, featuring in 18 matches in the Eredivisie.



Continuing his progression, Yeboah then joined Willem II Tilburg, where he made 20 appearances, including a notable contribution in the Europa League qualifiers.



In June 2021, the talented forward made a move to Almere City. Before arriving in Poland, Yeboah also had a spell with MSV Duisburg in Germany, adding further experience to his repertoire before his stint at Slask.