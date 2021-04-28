Ghanaian attacker William Opoku Mensah signs for Rwandan Top-flight side Mukura Victory

William Opoku Mensah signing for Mukura Victory

Ghanaian attacker William Opoku Mensah has completed a move to Rwandan Premier League side Mukura Victory.

Opoku signed a two-year deal with the club after passing his medical examination on Tuesday.



The former Liberty Professionals striker becomes the first signing of Mukura Victory’s newly appointed coach Rodolfo Zapata.



He’s expected to bring to bear his quality and experience to help the club.

Opoku has also previously Asante Kotoko and Karela United.



He also had a short stint with USL side Sporting Kansas FC in the American MLS.