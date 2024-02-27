Ghanaian boxer Joseph Awinongya honoured in the US

Congressman Danny Davis and Ghanaian boxer Joseph Awinongya Jr

Joseph Awinongya Jr, an amateur boxer and social advocate, was honoured with the Global Visionary Award on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Chicago USA.

The award ceremony, held at the historic Chicago Cultural Center, celebrated Joseph Awinongya Jr.'s outstanding contributions to technology, community development, and humanitarian efforts.



Congressman Danny Davis, representing Illinois’s 7th congressional district, presented the award to Joseph Awinongya Jr.



In a heartfelt speech, Congressman Davis praised Awinongya's unwavering commitment to empowering underserved communities through innovative digital solutions.



“Joseph Awinongya Jr. exemplifies the spirit of resilience and progress,” said Congressman Davis.



“His work has transformed lives and bridged gaps, making our city and the world a better place,” he added.



The award acknowledges Joseph Awinongya's groundbreaking work in leveraging technology for social impact, including initiatives related to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Joseph Awinongya Jr., known for his humility and dedication, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “This award is not just for me,” he stated. “It represents the collective efforts of a passionate team, supportive partners, and the communities we serve.”



In addition to his boxing prowess, Joseph Awinongya Jr. is a fierce advocate for education and positive change. He encourages youth to stay in school, pursue higher education, and steer clear of drugs and violence. Remarkably, he began his college journey at the age of 13, attending the University of St. Francis in Joliet, where he studied marketing, business, and computer science on a full scholarship.



Juggling academics and boxing hasn’t come without sacrifice. His dedication to both education and sport is a testament to his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact.



The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, business executives, and community advocates. Notable guests included representatives from local government, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations.



As part of the award, Joseph Awinongya Jr. received a custom-designed crystal trophy and a scholarship fund in his name, aimed at supporting aspiring young innovators from marginalized backgrounds.



Additionally, on February 24th, 2024, Joseph Awinongya Jr. was honoured with a proclamation from the Mayor of Maywood, Illinois, Nathaniel George Booker. This proclamation recognizes his exceptional contributions to the community and serves as a testament to his dedication to positive change.