Ghanaian boxer Mohammed Aryeetey suffers defeat to Mexico’s Velasquez in USA

Mohammed Aryeetey lost the fight

Ghanaian boxer, Mohammed Aryeetey suffered a defeat by majority decision to Mexican boxer, Andy Dominguez Velasquez in their flyweight 6-round contest at the Sony Hall in New York City, USA.

Aryeetey mounted a spirited defence in the fight as the Mexican came all guns blazing from the beginning of the fight.



The young Ghanaian boxer was hoping to get a knockout in the bout but unfortunately, Velasquez proved very tricky in the ring.



The Mexican boxer capitalized on his home support to score more points in the fight as Aryeetey attempted to counter with an appreciable punches.



After 6 rounds of gruelling exchanges, the three judges ruled the fight in favour of the Mexican boxer.



Two of the judges scored the fight 58-56, 58-56 in favour of the winner while the third judge ruled it as a 57-57 draw.

The defeat marks Mohammed Aryeetey’s unbeaten run since turning professional.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian who still has the world at his feet, has an impressive record of seven wins, one defeat in nine fights.



Aryeetey will hope to make a swift comeback into the ring following his first career defeat.



JNA/KPE