Ghanaian boxers primed for action against Africa's best

Black Bombers

Source: GOC Communications

Seven Ghanaian Bombers & Hitters will be in action today as the round of 16 at the African Boxing Championships gets underway in Dakar Senegal. Four boxers will be in the ring during the morning session from midday whilst the remaining three, take to the canvas in the evening.

Ghana's Seth Gyimah aka Freezy Macbones will open his account in the light heavyweight division when he comes up against home medal prospect Seydou Konatey Freezy of Senegal.



It will be a tough debut for the Ghanaian in his first amateur fight for the West African nation he opted to represent following the issuance of his boxing license in the UK.



Janet Acquah will be the first in the ring for the Black Hitters when she fights Veliswa Sephinda of Swaziland in the Women's Flyweight division.



AFTERNOON SESSION



(Women's Flyweight,50Kg (12:00hrs)

1. JANET ACQUAH (GHA) vrs Veliswa Siphendis(SWZ)



Men's Heavyweight,80Kg(12:20hrs)



2. SETH GYIMAH (GHA) vrs Seydou Konate (SEN)



Men's Light Middleweight,71Kg(12:40hrs)



3. ALFRED KOTEY (GHA) vrs Thiago O. Muxanga (MOZ)

Men's S.Heavyweight,92+Kg(13:00hrs)



4. DAVID BAWAH (GHA) vrs Kadi Monrad (ALG)



EVENING SESSION



Women's Lightweight,60Kg(17:00hrs)



5. SARAH APEW (GHA) vrs Valera C. Mendes(CPV)

Men's Flyweight,51Kg(17:20hrs)



6. THEOPHILUS ALLOTEY (GHA)vrs Fitwi T. Nigus (ETH)



Men's Featherweight,57Kg (17:40.00hrs)



7. ABDUL WAHIB OMAR (GHA) vrs Amzolele(RSA)