Sports News

Ghanaian clubs can afford to pay players well - Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy has said Ghanaian clubs have the capacity to pay players the right salaries for them to stay in the league if they can afford expatriate coaches and pay them huge wages.

Over the weeks, there have been conversations on how player exodus can be curbed after some Ghanaian players led by Lee Addy called on the government to help repatriate them home after been stranded in Ethiopia.



According to the players, it is lucrative to play in those countries, with players earning not less than $1,000 a month. They said that $1000 far outweighs what some supposed stars earn while playing in the local league.



“If Hearts of Oak is able to afford and pay Kim Grant $10,000 a month then they can find a way to also pay the players well for them to stay”, he told Happy FM.

“There are some players who are willing and ready to stay even if they are paid $500 a month. The club owners and managers can do something about the wages and salaries if they want to”.



The former Berekum Chelsea defender also disclosed that he is ready to play in the Ghana Premier League if any club is ready to meet his conditions.



Lee Addy was a member of Ghana’s 2010 World Cup squad in South Africa.

