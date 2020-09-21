Ghanaian clubs react to return of Ghana Premier League

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League and Division One have warmly received news of the return of the topflight after the government lifted the ban of contact sports.
On Sunday, September, 20, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One league will return on Friday, October 30, 2020.
"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff," said the President.
"No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing."
Football in the country had been suspended since March due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the West African state, but following the easing of restrictions in the past few months, the government has decided to allow the return of football, albeit with strict COVID-19 rules observed.
Several clubs including giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have reacted to the news with joy.
Hearts welcome the return of football.— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) September 20, 2020
....let's continue to observe the covid protocols#BringBackTheLove

Football is back ????#Mood???????????????? pic.twitter.com/A2LKhG9Uxx— Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) September 20, 2020
After a189-day absence due to COVID'19...?#AKSC #StaySafe #AriseLetsBuild #KumApem pic.twitter.com/OMT6xfzJXZ— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 20, 2020
Some players could not hide their excitement, including Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed.
Me right now ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mh2sUcaEcE— Habib Mohammed (@HabibMo17) September 20, 2020
The Ghana Football Association also posted on Twitter;
Football is BACK! ?????? ???????? #BringBackTheLove#Durable pic.twitter.com/h5uxUN0cej— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) September 20, 2020
