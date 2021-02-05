Ghanaian clubs should set up stewards to help in coronavirus fight at match venues - GFA

Asante Kotoko ensured social distance among fans in their game against Inter Allies

Ghana Football Association Safety and Security Officer, Julius Emunah, has urged all clubs to finds means of introducing stewards at their venues.

According to him, the introduction of stewards will help in the enforcement of the GFA COVID-19 match day protocols and also help strengthen security at the various venues.



“The responsibility to ensure security at every match is in the hands of the home team. The home team is supposed to have stewards in their security set up. The club can compromise and institute this”, he told Happy FM.



“Inasmuch as it will cost, we must admit, accept and employ them than rather allow fans to break the protocols and get banned”.

He commended the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during Asante Kotoko’s match against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



“I have heard very encouraging news from the Accra Sports Stadium on the safety protocols. Even though it may not be a high profile match we should take it from there. I applaud the club safety officials and we hope this can be done across the various venues in the country”.



Julius Emunah encouraged that other clubs should find a way to employ or get stewards to beef up their security during their games to ensure compliance to the COVID-19 protocols than to be banned for non-adherence.