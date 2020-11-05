Ghanaian coaches deserve better deals – Mohammed Polo tells clubs

Former Hearts coach Mohammed Polo

Coach Mohammed Polo has suggested to the Ghana Premier clubs to institute a salary structure that will help Ghanaian coaches deliver.

According to him, salaries given to local coaches is nothing to write home about and is therefore entreating GPL clubs to start offering better wages to coaches.



Polo, a member of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad has therefore emphasized he will only return to the touchline if he receives a lucrative deal.



He affirmed clubs in the country pay expatriate coaches well and for that matter, he is clamoring for better treatment for local coaches as well.



The former Hearts of Oak icon who is currently without a club has reiterated his desire to get back into coaching but according to him, he will not accept any meager salary from clubs.

He has previously had stints with former club Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Stade Malien of Mali as a coach.



“For now I’m not just going to accept any offer from clubs. I know my capabilities so if any club in the GPL needs my services they should be ready to pay more. During my time with Hearts of Oak, I qualified them to Africa but I don’t know why they have turned their back to me” he told Koforidua based Bryt FM.



“Local coaches are not treated fairly; however, any club that will come in for my services must come with an audacious offer” he said.



He revealed that he came close to signing for Legon Cities as their coach but says he was not pleased with certain things in the club and that rejected it.