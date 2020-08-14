Sports News

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin close to Vitória Guimarães move

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian youngster, Abdul Mumin is on the verge of securing a deal to Portuguese side Vitória Guimaraes as a free agent.

According to reports, the former Nordsjaelland defender is in Portugal having his medicals ahead of a possible deal in the coming days.



Mumin is joining the side after a successful season in Denmark where he made 26 league appearances and scored a goal.



He is tipped to become one of the best African defenders in the world following his progress over the years.

Reports in Portugal suggest that Vitória Guimaraes officials are happy and can’t wait to have Mumin complete the deal.



The 21-year-old joined FC Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream Academy on July 1, 2016 and went through the under-19 side before gaining promotion to the senior team in June 2018 after a successful loan stint at HB Koge.

