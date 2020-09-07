Sports News

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin eager to meet Vitória Guimaraes fans

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleiman is keen on meeting fans of new club Vitória de Guimarães.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Portuguese side from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window, is yet to meet fans of the club following the Coronavirus restrictions.



"We are playing without fans, but we hope that when the season starts, we will be able to play with fans. I look forward to meeting them. I haven't had a chance to see them yet, but I've seen videos of the fans and the energy is crazy. I can't wait to experience that," he told the club's website.



Abdul Mumin made his debut for the Vitoria Guimaraes in their preseason friendly victory over Academic de Viseu last Friday.

The highly rated defender insists that the team is preparing to fight for laurels next season.



"I think the most important thing is to create a culture of high demands on the players, to take all training very seriously, to give our best and then to focus on one step at a time. The most important thing is to win each game, all the ends in the championship, that's our goal," he said.

