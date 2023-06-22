Ghanaian defender Bema Sina starts off-season training with renowned physical trainer Totti Laryea

Bema Sina with Francis Totti Laryea

Ghanaian defender, Bema Sina has began off-season training with Ghana’s top physical trainer, Francis Totti Laryea ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sina is a 20-year-old professional footballer who plays as a center-back for Spanish side, Club Atlético Albacete, the reserve team of former La Liga giants Albacete Balompié.



Sina joined Albacete for the second time after impressing in the 2021/22 Tercera División for Moralo CP.



He is regarded as one of the best defenders for his current club. His fearlessness on the pitch belies his young age. He is a physical, aggressive, and hardworking center-back with impressive tackling abilities.

The defender put up an impressive performance in the just-ended campaign, scoring two goals in 33 appearances for Alba.



He is currently in Ghana for pre-season training with a popular physical trainer and CEO of Lashibi-based Train Like A Pro GH, Francis Totti Laryea to regain the requisite fitness for the upcoming football season.



The experienced trainer is the brain behind the incredible fitness and performance of this season’s top scorer of the Ghana Premier League, Abednego Tetteh, Accra Hearts of Oak’s Gladson Awako, Clifford Aboagye (Mexico), Edmund Arko Mensah (FC Honka, Finland), John Boye and others.