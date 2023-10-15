Ghanaian defender Benjamin Henrichs nearing return from injury

German-born Ghanaian defender Benjamin Henrichs

RB Leipzig fans can breathe a sigh of relief as German-born Ghanaian defender Benjamin Henrichs inches closer to a triumphant return from injury.

The dynamic right-back, sidelined for a week and a half with a minor torn muscle fiber, has resurfaced on the training pitch, orchestrating skillful maneuvers with the ball.



According to Bild's latest report, if his rehabilitation continues its current trajectory, Henrichs could rejoin team training sessions as early as next week.



This development sets the stage for his potential comeback in the crucial Bundesliga clash against SV Darmstadt 98 on October 21st, where Leipzig will look to leverage Henrichs' formidable presence once again.

With the injury layoff being relatively short, the player is poised to reclaim his rhythm and resume his pivotal role in Leipzig's defensive arsenal.



Henrichs joined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal after his loan expired on 12 April 2021. RB Leipzig activated the €15 million buyout option.



Henrichs was born in Germany to a German father and a Ghanaian mother and was eligible to represent both nations prior to making his debut for Germany.