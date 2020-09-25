Ghanaian defender Claud Agyapong from Sassuolo

Ghanaian international Claude Agyapong has been signed on a season-long loan deal by US Lecce in the ongoing summer transfer window.

This comes on the back of a report by footballghana.com earlier this week which indicated that the forward was close to joining the Italian outfit.



Following successful negotiations with Serie A side Sassuolo, US Lecce has today announced that they have secured the services of Claude Agyapong.



“US Lecce announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis with the right of option, the right to the sports services of the footballer Claud Adjapong from US Sassuolo Calcio”, the Serie A club said in a communique.

The statement continues, “The defender born in 1998, who has already undergone medical examinations, trained this afternoon under the orders of Mr. Corini”.



Claude Agyapong is expected to provide a squad boost for Lecce to help the team gain promotion to the Serie A at the end of the season.