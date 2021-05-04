Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah optimistic about Nantes FC relegation survival

Dennis Appiah has made 19 appearances for Nantes this season

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is hoping French Ligue 1 side Nantes can escape relegation in the ongoing campaign.

Nantes have recorded back-to-back wins against Strasbourg and Brest to climb up to the 18th position with 34 points.



Appiah is hoping his side can carry on with the momentum to win their next three games which could guarantee them a place in the Ligue 1 next season.



"It's good to finally have two consecutive successes. Outside, it's never easy but better late than never. It was a good time to keep going alive and hope for our direct retention...



“We surfed on the confidence of the last game. We won in Strasbourg when we were led 1-0. We found the mental resources to come back and impose ourselves there. We worked all week with confidence. And then, we have abilities, they are never gone”.

“It's true that it couldn't be seen in the last matches because we couldn't do it, but we try to work. We know that we have technical quality and good ball players”



Nantes play at home to Bordeaux in their next league game.



