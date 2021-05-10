Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scores own goal in Dutch Eredivisie

Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scored an own goal as his side Willem was beaten by PSV in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday.
The 22-year-old's goal contributed to Willem's 2-0 defeat at home.
Forward Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Kohn's own goal in the second half.
The defeat leaves Willem a point above the relegation zone with two games to go.
He joined Willem from Bayern Munich in 2020, signing a three-year contract
He swapped Hamburg for Bayern Munich in 2017 but failed to make a single senior appearance despite impressing with the side's developmental squad, making a combined 78 appearances in three years.
Köhn was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and eligible to represent the Africans at the international level despite featuring for the Germany Under-19 side.
