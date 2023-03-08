0
Ghanaian defender Eric Boakye scores to lead Aris to 2-0 win against Anorthosis

Eric Boakye Aris Eric Boakye scored after 27 minutes to hand his team the lead

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Eric Boakye was in action for Aris on Tuesday evening and played a key role to inspire the side to a delightful 2-0 win against Anorthosis.

The defender today started for his team in the Round 26 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Cyprus First Division League.

In the home match of Aris, the team put up a very good fight that made the side worthy of a win at full-time.

Ghana defender, Eric Boakye scored after 27 minutes to hand his team the lead after several attempts of trying to find the back of the net.

Later in the second half, a strike from Mihlali Mayambela sealed a massive 2-0 win for Aris to amass all three points from the match against Anorthosis.

The goal today is the first by Ghana degender Eric Boakye this season. He will be hoping to get a few more before the Cyprus First Division League ends.

