Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong on the verge of leaving Celtic

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong is set to leave Scottish giants Celtic in the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old will be leaving the club in the coming days after agreeing to a deal with an unnamed club.



The ex-Manchester City youth defender had 'made it clear' he wanted to leave in the transfer window after speaking to manager Neil Lennon about his future plans.



"The club had made strides to renegotiate with Jeremie and his representatives but it wasn't the case. I wouldn't say he was unhappy. Ambitious maybe, or he wanted to try something else to progress his career," said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.



"We are obviously very disappointed. We did everything we could to try and entice the player to stay.

"He's come in for £300,000 and we could sell him for a huge amount of money, so it's credit to the development of the player and what the coaches and the club have done for him that a couple of top European clubs have shown an interest."



The right-back joined the Parkhead side in 2019, winning the Scottish Premier League and Cup.



Frimpong has made 22 appearances this season, scoring one and providing two assists.