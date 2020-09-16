Sports News

Ghanaian defender Kadiri Mohammed rejoins FC Arsenal Tula on a season-long loan

Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed has joined FC Arsenal Tula on a season-long loan, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Mohammed is rejoining the Russian top-flight side from Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev until the end of the 2020/2021 season as he seek for much playing time.



The 24-year-old spent the 2018/2019 campaign on loan at Tula from Austria Vienna where he excelled having played 22 games in the process.

He moved to Dynamo in July 2019 from Vienna following his outstanding performances in the Russian top division.



Mohammed was transferred to Vienna in 2016 by Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC.

