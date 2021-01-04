Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu scores own goal in Hoffenheim home loss to Freiburg

Ghana international defender Kasim Adams Nuhu bizarrely turned the ball into his own net as he featured for TSG Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga game against Freiburg on Saturday.

Nuhu, 25, breached the basic rule of central defence when he went down inside his box and unfortunately connected the ball into his own net after the Hoffenheim goalkeeper was outrightly beaten.



The former Medeama and Real Mallorca defender was making only his 4th appearance for Hoffenheim this season but the game did not go as expected for him as he scored the own goal.

Vincenzo Grifo scored his seventh Bundesliga goal of the season as Freiburg extended their winning streak to four consecutive league games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory away to Hoffenheim in the matchday 14 clash.



The home defeat has put Hoffenheim in danger of dropping into the relegation zone as they sit just 5 points above the drop zone.