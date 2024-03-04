Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi sees red in Germany

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi

German-born Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi was sent off when VfL Osnabruck locked horns with Hamburger SV on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian defender was handed a starting role in his outfit's 2-1 away win over Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga 2.



Gyamfi accumulated two yellow cards and was given the marching orders in the week 24 encounter. His first booking came before the halftime break. After recess, he went into the books of the referee again, which led to his send-off in the match.



The visitors opened the scoring through Lukas Kunze just six minutes into the game before Robert Glatzel levelled the game for the host as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.



Osnabruck found the back of the net, one minute to full-time through ichaël Cuisance, who fired home from the spot.

The 24-year-old defender has made 24 appearances for his outfit this season, scoring one goal in the process.



Fellow Ghanaian, Christian Conteh featured for Osnabruck as they secured victory over their opponent.



Meanwhile, compatriot, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer lasted 78 minutes for Hamburger SV but could not save his side from defeat.