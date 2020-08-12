Sports News

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu joins English top-flight side Southampton

Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has signed a contract to join English Premier League outfit Southampton from Spanish side outfit Real Valladolid, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old signed the deal last week after the two clubs reach an agreement over the amount to be paid as his transfer fee, insiders have told Ghanasoccernet.com.



The powerful centre-back also reached an agreement with the Saints over his personal terms before signing the agreement to play in the world's most popular league.



Agents close to the deal have told Ghanasoccernet.com that Salisu signed the deal two weeks ago but stringent health measures put in by the British government prevented Southampton from unveiling the talented youngster.



People arriving from Spain into the UK, are required to spend two weeks in quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.



Salisu has spent the past two weeks in quaratine in the UK and with that period coming to an end within the next 24 hours, Southampton will unveil the player in the coming hours.



The defender has been following the UK government's guidelines to go into quarantine since he arrived in England from Spain after signing the deal.

Southampton splashed £10.9million to sign the Ghanaian defender from the La Liga side after he passed his medical in Spain about two weeks ago.



The highly rated defender enjoyed a breakthrough season with La Liga club Real Valladolid in the just ended campaign, playing 31 games and scoring a goal.



Salisu’s outstanding performances saw him attract interest from top clubs including Manchester United, but the swashbuckling defender chose to join Southampton.



The 21-year old nearly joined French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last month but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour, with the player preferring England.



The defender who is yet to represent Ghana at the international level was convinced to join the Saints after he was guaranteed of first team football.



Mohammed Salisu joined the youth set up of Real Valladolid in 2017, before gradually paving his way into the first team of the club.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.