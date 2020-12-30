Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo ready to renew Ostersunds FK contract

Patrick Okpozo on the field of play

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo has confirmed his readiness to sign a new contract with Östersunds FK.

The youngster in the past year played for IFK Luleå on loan but has returned to the Swedish top-flight club at the end of the deal.



With his deal with Ostersunds FK also set to expire at the end of December 2020, he is being convinced to sign a new deal.



"He is an interesting player that I hope to keep," coach for Ostersunds FK Amir Azrafshan said in an interview as reported by footballghana.com on Monday.

Today, your most trusted Ghanaian online portal can report that Patrick Kpozo is interested in the new deal and has confirmed his readiness to continue playing for Östersunds FK.



“Yes of course. Östersund is my home, so I would really like it,” Patrick Kpozo has said in an interview as quoted by Fotbolldirekt.se.