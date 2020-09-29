Ghanaian defender Richie Laryea named MLS Player of the Week

Ghanaian defender Richmond 'Richie' Laryea has been named the MLS Player of the Week after an impressive outing this weekend.

He automatically made the MLS Team of the Week of round 14, the league announced on Monday.



Laryea earned two assists and scored Toronto FC's third goal to help lead the Reds to a 3-1 victory over Columbus Crew SC on Sunday.



His goal was of the sensational variety, weaving his way through a number of Crew defenders before putting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Eloy Room and into the goal.



Earlier this season the Laryea was named in the MLS Team of the Week of round 2 of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Laryea has made 11 appearances and scored four goals and provided two assists for Toronto this season.



The 25-year-old was signed by the Reds following a tryout with the club during pre-season of 2019.



He was moved from the midfield position to fullback and has turned into one of the best right backs in MLS since then.