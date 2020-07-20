Sports News

Ghanaian duo Mensah, Laryea named in MLS Team of the Week

Jonathan Mensah and Richie Laryea part of team of the week list

Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Richie Laryea have been named in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week.

Mensah and Laryea were outstanding for Columbus Crew and Toronto FC respectively on Match Day 2 of the MLS is Back tournament.



Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah was solid in defence for the Black Black and Golds in their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.



And Richie Laryea, who signed a new contract with Toronto FC before the start of the tournament, was on target as the Canadian club beat rivals Montreal Impact in a seven goal thriller. Laryea scored the opener after just eight minutes in the 4-3 win.

Columbus Crew maintain their hundred percent record in the competition, climbing top of Group E and are through to the round of 16.



Toronto FC lead group B and will next face New England Revolution on Tuesday, with a draw sending them through to the round of 16.





