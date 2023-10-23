Ghanaian duo Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah score as Honka hammer Inter Turku in Finland

the Ghanaian duo found the back of the net to snatch victory for Honka in the week 27 encounter

Ghanaian duo Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah were in fine form for FC Honka when they hammered FC Inter Turku in the Finnish Veikkausliga championship playoff.

The pair registered their names on the scoresheet as Honka cruised to an emphatic 3-0 win over Inter Turku at their Tapiolan Urheilupuisto venue in Espoo.



Honka opened the scoring in the 24th minute mark through former Finland international midfielder Roman Eremenko as they went to recess with the advantage.



In a spirited performance, the Ghanaian duo found the back of the net to snatch victory for Honka in the week 27 encounter.

Banahene doubled the advantage for the home side in the 74th minute before Arko-Mensah, a former Black Meteors player sealed the win for Honka after connecting a pass from the veteran midfielder Eremenko.



Honka remain in the 5th position on the league standings despite Saturday's victory. They have 41 points and are twelve behind leaders HJK Helsinki.



Banahene, formerly of Liberty Professionals, has made 12 appearances in the Finnish top-flight this season, scoring once while Arko-Mensah has played 22 games with two goals to his credit.