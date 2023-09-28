Ghanaian duo Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed to clash as Arsenal face West Ham in EFL Cup last-16 stage

Thomas Partey (left) and Kudus Mohammed

The draw for Round 16 of the 2023/24 EFL Cup is out after the completion of Third Round games.

In the last-16 stage, West Ham United have been drawn against fellow English Premier League side Arsenal.



This sets up what could be a clash between Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.



Mohammed Kudus, 23, was the Man of the Match for West Ham on Wednesday evening when the team beat Lincoln City 1-0 in the Third Round of the EFL Cup.



Unfortunately, Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s win over Brentford due to injury.



“West Ham United will face Arsenal in the fourth round of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.

“The Hammers will host the Gunners in the last-16, having been drawn to face their fellow Premier League side in Wednesday's draw,” a statement from West Ham said.



Below is the draw in full:



Mansfield Town v Port Vale



Ipswich Town v Fulham



Manchester United v Newcastle United

Bournemouth v Liverpool



Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers



West Ham v Arsenal



Everton v Burnley



Exeter City v Middlesbrough

