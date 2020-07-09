Sports News

Ghanaian female footballer turns musician, set to drop new project

Faraday is set to drop an EP

Goal poacher and striker for Ridge City Women Club Faraday, born Kafui Fumey Dorcas in an Instagram live interview with Kwaku Baah host of Cue Sports on Homebase Tv has disclosed reasons for her upcoming Single and possible EP Album.

Assuming her football career in 2019, the all-time top scorer for both club and school indicated that her soon to be released single "Echoes From The Past" which features the captain of the female national team of Ghana, Black Queens Elizabeth Addo is a unique piece brewed from an ancient pot to throw more light on the challenges and the rejections a young female footballer will have to go through to attain higher heights in Africa.



"The single arrives as a poetic piece blended with a touch of rhythm and focuses on the plight of female footballers", she mentioned.

She also added that the whole EP Album, is a compilation of poetic masterpiece crafted by herself to bring hope, to challenge, to inspire and to help change the narrative of the young ambitious female who would want to defy all odds to reach the top.



The striker aiming for global attention and a possible national team call up, also used the medium in appealing to her colleagues to take up schooling because life still continues after football.

Source: Stephen Nana Asare, contributor

