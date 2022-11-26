Ghanaian fitness instructor identifies the possible cause of Jordan Ayew's poor performance against Portugal

Totti Laryea and Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian fitness trainer, Francis Totti Laryea has offered his expert view on Jordan Ayew’s poor start to Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The forward who was introduced in the last fifteen minutes was partly responsible for two of the goals Ghana conceded as he gave the ball away twice.



His display infuriated some Ghanaians who lashed out at him for his performance which they believe was below expectations.



Having a bite of the issue during an interview, Totti Laryea observed that Jordan Ayew’s failure to warm up properly was the cause of his poor start to the game.



He explained that when players do not warm up properly, it takes them a bit of time to settle into games and that’s what happened to Jordan Ayew.



“Jordan did not warm up well. When he was instructed to warm up, he did so very slowly so it took him a while to come alive in the game.



“Unfortunately for him and Ghana, his lack of preparedness cost the country two goals that could have been avoided. Our players need to listen to their coaches and warm up well when they are asked to,” he said.

Totti Laryea in an earlier interview with Angel FM ahead of the tournament offered that the lack of adequate warm-up could be blamed for the recent spate of injuries to Ghanaian players.



” Most Ghanaian players don’t take warm-up seriously…. but the most important thing is, before going on the field to play, the first thing to do is to do good warm up…You have to open your muscles before playing.



” Most of the injuries that the players suffer is because they didn’t warm up well…that is why most times coaches would tell players on the bench to warm up before going on the field.



Meanwhile, Totti Laryea has revealed his intentions of becoming the fitness coach for any of the Junior national teams.



“Yes, I’m ready to become the fitness coach for any of the national teams…For now, though Ghana is filled with many good players, they lack the physical presence needed in playing football…so if I am assigned the fitness coach, my expertise would really help the national team to win laurels”.He said



Totti, who is the owner of Train Like a Pro Gh stamina Centre in Accra recently acquired his CAF license D certificate at the Ghana Man Soccer Center at Prampram.