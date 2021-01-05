Ghanaian football fans to return to match venues as government lifts ban

Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi

Ghanaian football fans will be allowed to return to the various stadia in the ongoing football season, the government has announced.

Football fans have been barred from attending match venues since March last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Per the latest directive, the various venues will only admit 25 percent of fans with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, a statement from Ghana's Sports Ministry indicated.



Football activities were supposed to resume together with fans' attendance at the various stadia in October last year.



A rise in COVID-19 cases in October saw the government revert its decision on the return of fans amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.



The move by the government to allow fans back into the stadium will be much appreciated by the clubs as they continue to incur a lot of costs as a result of games played behind closed doors.

The 25 percent admission of fans to the various venues will mean that the Accra Sports Stadium which has been adopted by five Premier League clubs will admit 9,500 spectators.



