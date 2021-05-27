Ghanaian football fans urge Inaki Williams, Hudson-Odoi to consider nationality switch after Euro 2020 snub

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ghanaian football fans have reacted to Inaki Williams and Callum Hudson-Odoi's snub from their respective national teams ahead of the Euro 2020 Championship.

Inaki Williams, a Spanish-born footballer of Ghanaian descent was excluded from Luis Enrique's 24-man squad for the Championship.



The Atletico Bilbao forward scored six goals in the just ended La Liga campaign but was unable to make the list for the Euro 2008 Champions.



Hudson-Odoi could not make England manager Southgate's 33-man provisional squad for the competition due to his lack of playtime this season with Chelsea.



The omission of the two players from their respective teams has seen fans urge them to rescind their decision and play for the Black Stars.



Both players have made their debut with their respective national teams but are still eligible to play for the Black Stars per the new FIFA eligibility rules.

Check out some reactions from the fans:





Inaki Williams misses out of the Spain squad for Euro 2020. The forward still has no competitive International appearance for Spain and thus is still eligible to play for Liberia???????? and Ghana ????????



AFCON 2022? ???? pic.twitter.com/NGBnowDRIh — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 24, 2021

Why are we finding it difficult to get these boys to play for the Blackstars? — Katakyie Kwame Poku (@dannymensah26) May 24, 2021

Liberia will be perfect fit for him — Peprah Sinbad (@PeprahSinbad1) May 24, 2021

GHANA! CALL HUDSON ODOI AND INAKI WILLIAMS — Obiagu ???????? (@MayowaQuadri_) May 25, 2021