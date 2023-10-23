Ghanaian football legend Robert Eshun dies in London

The late Robert Eshun

Former Ghana international, Robert Eshun has been confirmed dead. The ex-player’s unfortunate demise was confirmed on Monday, October 23, 2023.

According to reports, Robert Eshun died after he experienced a heart attack while driving to work on Monday morning.



Ebo Electric as he was affectionately called by fans was born on 19 December 1974 and died at the age of 48 in London.



Known for his nimble footwork and remarkable skills, burst onto the football scene when he signed for Asante Kotoko while still a student at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi. His exceptional talent quickly earned him a place in the hearts of football fans in Ghana.



He scored loads of goals at Asante Kotoko with one of the key one in the final of the 1990 FA Cup. He was a member of Kotoko’s CAF African Cup Championship squad.



He made a significant impact at Asante Kotoko, scoring numerous goals for the club. One of his most memorable moments was his crucial goal in the final of the 1990 FA Cup.



He was also a valuable member of Kotoko's squad during the CAF African Cup Championship.

Eshun's dazzling performances did not go unnoticed by European clubs, who were keen on signing the young sensation after his outstanding display for Ghana during a U-21 AFCON qualifiers tournament in Egypt.



He eventually made the move to Europe, where he played for clubs in Belgium and Turkey, including Turnhout, Tielen, Lommel, and Dessel.



After his European adventure, Eshun went to Asia, where he concluded his career playing for the Malaysian side Sarawak.



Throughout his active football career, Eshun's extraordinary dribbling skills often left opponents and fans alike in awe.



These skills earned him the nickname 'Ebo Electric' among local football enthusiasts.



JNA/KPE