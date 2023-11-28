Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Diawusie is dead

Agyemang Diawusie

German-born Ghanaian, Agyemang Diawusie has passed away, according to his former club Ingolsdtds FC.

The RB Leipzig academy graduate died on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Germany with the cause of his death currently unknown.



The winger joined Leipzig Academy in 2015 and was promoted to the first team in 2018.



He, however, did not make an appearance for the first team, spending the 2017/2018 season on loan at now Bundesliga 2 side SV Wehen Wiesbaden.



After a successful loan spell at Wiesbaden, Diawusie secured a transfer to FC Ingolstadt 04 who loaned him back to Wiesbaden for a season.



He returned to Ingolstadt in 2020 and made a total of 11 appearances before departing the club.

He played for 7 different clubs in his short career before his demise at age 25.



In his international career, he played for Germany's U-15 and U-19 teams. His most appearances for the Germany game at the U-15 level.





Die Schanzer Familie trauert um Agyemang Diawusie: Mit tiefster Betroffenheit hat uns die Nachricht erreicht, dass der ehemalige FCI-Profi (2018-2020) am Dienstag im Alter von 25 Jahren verstorben ist. Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Hinterbliebenen. pic.twitter.com/1Wwsi5psOH — FC Ingolstadt 04 (@Schanzer) November 28, 2023

EE/OGB