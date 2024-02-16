Ghanaian footballer dies after head injury in training

Late Vision Football Club player, Iddrisu Shaban

Iddrisu Shaban, a young player with Tamale-based Vision FC has passed away, the club has confirmed.

Reports indicate that the player fell and crushed his head on the ground during a training session and was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Shaban, per the reports, died while under intensive care at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Vision FC, in a statement, confirmed the passing of Shaban and expressed their support for his family.

"We are extremely saddened to announce the tragic death of Iddrisu Shaban, a much-loved player, member, and friend of the Vision family. Our hearts, minds and prayers go out to his Dad, his Mom and all of the family and friends whose worlds have been turned upside down by their loss," the club wrote in a statement.



Iddrisu Shaban's last appearance was in Vision FC's win over Tamale Dreams FC on February 10th, where he provided an assist.



EE/EK