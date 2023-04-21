Ghanaian footballers who have lost their Twitter verifications

All active former and current Ghanaian footballers on Twitter have lost their verification as Twitter get rid of legacy verification.
This comes after a purge of the checkmarks began on Thursday Thursday, April 20, 2023, to remove all blue check marks of users who have not subscribed to Twitter Blue.
Also, Ghana Premier League clubs that were on the legacy verification have lost their check marks.
The scrapping of legacy verification has seen top athletes, celebrities, and other prominent persons on Twitter losing their verification.
The new directive follows the takeover of the platform by billionaire Elon Musk who is now demanding that the verification will be on a subscription base at a fee.
Here is a list of active current and former Black Stars players who have lost their vefication
Gideon Mensah
Stephen Appiah
Michael Essien
Asamoah Gyan
Baba Rahaman
Kudus Mohammed
Daniel Kofi Kyere
Kingsly Schindler
Tariq Lamptey
Alexander Djiku
Kevin -Prince Boateng
Kwadwo Asamoah
EE/KPE