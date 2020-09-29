0
Ghanaian forward Abdul Rahman Basit completes loan switch to Ankaraspor Kulubu

Abdul Rahman Basit Abdul Rahman Basit played for New Edubiase last season

Ghanaian forward Abdul Rahman Basit has completed his loan move from Ghanaian side New Edubiase United to Turkish club Ankaraspor Kulübü.

The former Ghana U-20 attacker joins the club on a season long loan in the summer transfer window, with the option of a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Basit had a good season with New Edubiase in the truncated Ghana Division One League, scoring 6 goals in 10 matches before switching to Karela United on loan.

He also also had s short stint with Ireland side Ballemyna United.

He is expected to play a key role in the club's campaign as they push for promotion to the topflight.

