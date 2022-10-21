0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu ranked third best player in German Bundesliga 2

Braydon Manu 610x400.png Braydon Manu

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Braydon Manu has been ranked as the third best player in the German Bundesliga 2.

The 25-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for Darmstadt, who currently sit top of the table as they seek to secure promotion to the top-flight.

The Ghanaian forward has been rated 2.41 by football performance rating app, kicker score behind Daniel Heuer Fernandes, the goalkeeper of Hamburger SV (2.27) and Paderborn striker Felix Platte (2.36).

Braydon Manu has featured 12 times this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists in the process.

With his current form, the enterprising attacker will hope to make the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Related Articles: