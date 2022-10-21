Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu ranked third best player in German Bundesliga 2

Braydon Manu

Ghanaian international Braydon Manu has been ranked as the third best player in the German Bundesliga 2.

The 25-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for Darmstadt, who currently sit top of the table as they seek to secure promotion to the top-flight.



The Ghanaian forward has been rated 2.41 by football performance rating app, kicker score behind Daniel Heuer Fernandes, the goalkeeper of Hamburger SV (2.27) and Paderborn striker Felix Platte (2.36).

Braydon Manu has featured 12 times this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists in the process.



With his current form, the enterprising attacker will hope to make the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.