Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey gets Netherlands U-21 call up

Brian Brobbey with some team mates

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey, has been named in the Netherlands U-21 preliminary squared for the upcoming 2021 U-21 European Championship.

Brobbey, who plies his trade for Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam has been impressive in the ongoing season and has been award with a call-up into the youth national team.



The 36-man squad also includes AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu and PSV striker Cody Gakpo, all of Ghanaian descents.



The tournament will commence in March and will be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.



The 23rd edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 26 June 2021.



However, the tournament was rescheduled following the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 to June/July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Dutch Juniors placed themselves in the European Championship qualifying group with, among others, Portugal and Norway as group head for their first European Championship since 2013.



Below is the preliminary 36-man squad:



Name Club



Brian Brobbey - Ajax

Devyne Rensch - Ajax



Kjell Scherpen - Ajax



Jurgen Ekkelenkamp - Ajax



Jurriën Timber - Ajax



Perr Schuurs - Ajax



Dani de Wit - AZ



Myron Boadu - AZ



Teun Koopmeiners - AZ



Noa Lang – Club Brugge

Tahith Chong - Club Brugge



Kik Pierie - FC Twente



Maarten Paes - FC Utrecht



Thijmen Nijhuis - FC Utrecht



Ferdi Kadioglu - Fenerbahce



Justin Bijlow - Feyenoord



Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord



Tyrell Malacia - Feyenoord



Mats Knoester - Heracles Almelo

Daishawn Redan - Hertha BSC



Deyovaisio Zeefuik - Hertha BSC



Javairo Dilrosun - Hertha BSC



Sven Botman - Lille



Mitchel Bakker - Paris Saint-Germain



Joshua Zirkzee - Parma Calcio



Cody Gakpo - PSV



Jordan Teze - PSV



Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV

Justin Kluivert - RB Leipzig



Jan Hoekstra - Roda JC



Sherel Floranus - Heerenveen



Kaj Sierhuis - Stade de Reims



Abdou Harroui - Sparta Rotterdam



Danilho Doekhi - Vitesse



Ludovit Reis - VFL Osnabrück



Ché Nunnely - Willem II