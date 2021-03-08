0
Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey gets Netherlands U-21 call up

Mon, 8 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey, has been named in the Netherlands U-21 preliminary squared for the upcoming 2021 U-21 European Championship.

Brobbey, who plies his trade for Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam has been impressive in the ongoing season and has been award with a call-up into the youth national team.

The 36-man squad also includes AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu and PSV striker Cody Gakpo, all of Ghanaian descents.

The tournament will commence in March and will be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

The 23rd edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 26 June 2021.

However, the tournament was rescheduled following the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 to June/July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutch Juniors placed themselves in the European Championship qualifying group with, among others, Portugal and Norway as group head for their first European Championship since 2013.

Below is the preliminary 36-man squad:

Name Club

Brian Brobbey - Ajax

Devyne Rensch - Ajax

Kjell Scherpen - Ajax

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp - Ajax

Jurriën Timber - Ajax

Perr Schuurs - Ajax

Dani de Wit - AZ

Myron Boadu - AZ

Teun Koopmeiners - AZ

Noa Lang – Club Brugge

Tahith Chong - Club Brugge

Kik Pierie - FC Twente

Maarten Paes - FC Utrecht

Thijmen Nijhuis - FC Utrecht

Ferdi Kadioglu - Fenerbahce

Justin Bijlow - Feyenoord

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord

Tyrell Malacia - Feyenoord

Mats Knoester - Heracles Almelo

Daishawn Redan - Hertha BSC

Deyovaisio Zeefuik - Hertha BSC

Javairo Dilrosun - Hertha BSC

Sven Botman - Lille

Mitchel Bakker - Paris Saint-Germain

Joshua Zirkzee - Parma Calcio

Cody Gakpo - PSV

Jordan Teze - PSV

Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV

Justin Kluivert - RB Leipzig

Jan Hoekstra - Roda JC

Sherel Floranus - Heerenveen

Kaj Sierhuis - Stade de Reims

Abdou Harroui - Sparta Rotterdam

Danilho Doekhi - Vitesse

Ludovit Reis - VFL Osnabrück

Ché Nunnely - Willem II

