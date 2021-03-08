Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey gets Netherlands U-21 call up

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey, has been named in the Netherlands U-21 preliminary squared for the upcoming 2021 U-21 European Championship.
Brobbey, who plies his trade for Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam has been impressive in the ongoing season and has been award with a call-up into the youth national team.
The 36-man squad also includes AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu and PSV striker Cody Gakpo, all of Ghanaian descents.
The tournament will commence in March and will be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.
The 23rd edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 26 June 2021.
However, the tournament was rescheduled following the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 to June/July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dutch Juniors placed themselves in the European Championship qualifying group with, among others, Portugal and Norway as group head for their first European Championship since 2013.
Below is the preliminary 36-man squad:
Name Club
Brian Brobbey - Ajax
Devyne Rensch - Ajax
Kjell Scherpen - Ajax
Jurgen Ekkelenkamp - Ajax
Jurriën Timber - Ajax
Perr Schuurs - Ajax
Dani de Wit - AZ
Myron Boadu - AZ
Teun Koopmeiners - AZ
Noa Lang – Club Brugge
Tahith Chong - Club Brugge
Kik Pierie - FC Twente
Maarten Paes - FC Utrecht
Thijmen Nijhuis - FC Utrecht
Ferdi Kadioglu - Fenerbahce
Justin Bijlow - Feyenoord
Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord
Tyrell Malacia - Feyenoord
Mats Knoester - Heracles Almelo
Daishawn Redan - Hertha BSC
Deyovaisio Zeefuik - Hertha BSC
Javairo Dilrosun - Hertha BSC
Sven Botman - Lille
Mitchel Bakker - Paris Saint-Germain
Joshua Zirkzee - Parma Calcio
Cody Gakpo - PSV
Jordan Teze - PSV
Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV
Justin Kluivert - RB Leipzig
Jan Hoekstra - Roda JC
Sherel Floranus - Heerenveen
Kaj Sierhuis - Stade de Reims
Abdou Harroui - Sparta Rotterdam
Danilho Doekhi - Vitesse
Ludovit Reis - VFL Osnabrück
Ché Nunnely - Willem II
