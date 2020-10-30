Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu bags hat trick for Ludogorets in defeat to LASK

Elvis Manu

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu grabbed a hat trick for Bulgarian side Ludogorets in their 4-3 defeat to Austria Bundesliga side LASK Linz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Manu was the man of the moment for his side but despite his industrious display, Ludogorets failed to pick even a point from the Linzer Stadium in Austria.



The home side took an early lead under just two minutes through Balic and doubled their lead courtesy, Gruber, 9 minutes later.



On-fire Manu pulled one back for his side four minutes later but the LASK Linz restored their two-goal lead with just ten minutes to the break.



An own goal from Verdon killed the hopes of the visitors but Manu restored their hopes by reducing the tally again with a fine strike on the 67th minute.

Six minutes after scoring his second, Manu converted a beautiful spot-kick to reduce the deficit, but the home side held on to win the game 4-3.



Fellow Ghanaian, Bernard Tekpetey lasted the entire duration of the game for Ludogorets.



Manu has represented the Netherlands at all junior levels, from U16 to U21.



He switched nationality to Ghana in 2015 but is yet to represent the West African nation.