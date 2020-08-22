Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi buzzing after historic season with Spezia Calcio

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has expressed his delight after playing a key role in Spezia Calcio Italian Serie A promotion.
Spezia Calcio have joined FC Crotone and Benevento Calcio as three clubs from the second-tier to secure promotion ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The Black and White lads qualified for Serie A for the first time in history after Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Frosinone in the Serie B play-off.
The Ligurians lost 1-0 against Frosinone but it was enough to take them to the top flight after the 1-0 win at the Benito Stirpe last Saturday.
Spezia had the best League position and therefore the draw on aggregate means that Vincenzo Italiano’s team have reached Serie A for the first time since the Second World War.
In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the 26-year-old could not hide his excitement over the feat.
“I’m glad I was able to play a key role in Spezia’s qualification into Serie A after just two years at the club,” Gyasi stated on Asempa FM.
“This is historic because Spezia have not played in the Serie A for about 130 years now.”
Gyasi netted 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 33 games in all competitions for the club in the just-ended campaign.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghanaian youngsters in Italy's Primavera resume training ahead of next season
- Four European clubs interested in Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah
- Vejle Technical Director extols Raphael Dwamena's qualities
- Kassim Adams returns to Hoffenheim after loan spell at Fortuna
- Andy Yiadom's Reading FC to face Derby County in 2020/21 Championship opener
- Read all related articles