Sports News

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi buzzing after historic season with Spezia Calcio

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has expressed his delight after playing a key role in Spezia Calcio Italian Serie A promotion.

Spezia Calcio have joined FC Crotone and Benevento Calcio as three clubs from the second-tier to secure promotion ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The Black and White lads qualified for Serie A for the first time in history after Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Frosinone in the Serie B play-off.



The Ligurians lost 1-0 against Frosinone but it was enough to take them to the top flight after the 1-0 win at the Benito Stirpe last Saturday.



Spezia had the best League position and therefore the draw on aggregate means that Vincenzo Italiano’s team have reached Serie A for the first time since the Second World War.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the 26-year-old could not hide his excitement over the feat.



“I’m glad I was able to play a key role in Spezia’s qualification into Serie A after just two years at the club,” Gyasi stated on Asempa FM.



“This is historic because Spezia have not played in the Serie A for about 130 years now.”



Gyasi netted 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 33 games in all competitions for the club in the just-ended campaign.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.