Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi named in 2019/2020 Serie B team of the season

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has earned a place in the Serie B team of the 2019/2020 season after helping Spezia Calcio to secure a promotion to the Italian Serie A.

Gyasi put up an excellent display in the Italian second-tier last season which played a vital role in Spezia's top-flight qualification.



The 26-year-old scored 9 goals in 37 matches and also provided three assists in the process.



Gyasi scored the only goal during the promotion play-off final where Spezia emerged 1-0 victors on aggregate against Chievo Verona.

Spezia would be competing in the Serie A for the very first time in the club's history in the 2020/2021 campaign.





