Soccer News

Ghanaian forward Fatawu Safiu named Man of the Match in Trelleborg's victory over Norrby

Fatawu Safiu has scored five goals in his 13 appearances for Trelleborg this season

Forward Fatawu Safiu was adjudged Man of the Match after an explosive performance for Trelleborg in their victory over Norrby in the Swedish Suerettan league.

The ex-Asante Kotoko attacker scored as Trelleborg recorded a 3-1 win on Sunday, his fifth goal of the campaign.



Safiu fired from outside the box, after his first touch took out the defender before smashing in with his left foot.



Norrby got their noses in front on the 6th minute through Dijan Vukojevic but three second half goals from the visitors got them all the needed points.

Salif Camara-Jonsson pulled parity for Trelleborg with a fine finish.



Safiu increased the advantage for the guests with a fine strike on the 78th minute before Fredrik Liverstam sealed the vital away victory with a late goal.



Safiu has scored five goals in his 13 appearances for Trelleborg this season so far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.