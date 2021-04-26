Ghanaian forward Gabriel Dadzie wins Djibouti league with Arta Solar7

Mon, 26 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward Gabriel Dadzie has won the Djibouti top-flight league with AS Arta Solar7.
The striker also finished the season as the top scorer with 26 goals, winning the golden boot.
Dadzie has been instrumental for Arta Solar since moving to the horn of Africa.
His 26 goals came from 18 games in the top division.
AS Arta Solar7 will represent Djibouti in the CAF Champions League next season after emerging champions once again.
Meanwhile, the Ghanaian attacker is attracting interest from top clubs on the continent and could be on his way out next season.
The 24-year-old striker previously played for AS Port.
