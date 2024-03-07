Sports

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper joins FK Tobol in Kazakhstan

Godberg Bary Goal Godberg Barry Cooper

Thu, 7 Mar 2024

Kazakhstani club FK Tobol Kostanay have secured the services of Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The player previously missed out on a transfer to the Iranian side Foolad F.C. due to a coaching change but has now been able to seal a move to Kazakhstan.

Joining a team with aspirations in the country, Cooper's transfer marked a significant chapter.

Cooper joined Tobol Kostanay after the club reached an agreement with Romanian side UTA Arad for the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old striker.

In his 23 appearances wearing the red-white shirt in Romania, Cooper contributed with three goals and two assists.

Cooper debuted last week when he came on as a substitute in the Kazakhstan Super Cup, where Tobol Kostanay triumphed via penalty shootouts.

The towering footballer immediately won his first silverware with his new club.

