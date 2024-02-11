Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei climbs off bench to score as Clermont Foot and Brest settles for draw

Grejohn Kyei plays for French team Clermont Foot

France-born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei climbed off the bench to help Clermont Foot secure a point against Brest in the French Ligue 1.

The 27-year-old was introduced in the 66th-minute mark, taking the place of Shamar Nicholson. Kyei made a good account of himself after netting the equalizer for his side on Sunday.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.



Brest broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half of the game through Pierre Lees-Melou after connecting from Bradley Locko pass.

But Kyei ensured his outfit escape defeat on home turf, after hitting the back of the net 69th minute mark for Clermont Foot.



The Ghanaian attacker has scored just a goal in 16 appearances across competitions in the ongoing campaign.